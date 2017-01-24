Avalanche warning in Utah; ski resort worker briefly trapped
OGDEN, Utah — The high threat of avalanches has closed several roads and ski resorts in Utah and temporarily trapped a resort employee in his car northeast of Ogden.
Emergency responders made contact with the employee shortly after the avalanche struck Monday afternoon near the Powder Mountain ski resort.
State transportation department spokesman John Gleason told The (Ogden) Standard-Examiner crews freed him from his car unharmed at about 5 p.m. Monday.
State Road 158 leading to the resort was among the highways closed earlier in the day. The resort remained closed Tuesday after the Forest Service Avalanche Center in Salt Lake City issued an avalanche warning for northern Utah and southeast Idaho, including the Wasatch and Bear River ranges, and western Uinta mountains.
