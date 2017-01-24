California ski resorts blanketed in record snowfall
MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. — After years of drought and barren slopes, skiers and boarders have a bonanza of snow at resorts from the Sierra Nevada to the mountain ranges of Southern California following a barrage of storms.
Mammoth Mountain in the Eastern Sierra reports Tuesday that January has shattered its record for most monthly snowfall.
The resort says it accumulated nearly 246 inches of snow — or 20
East of Los Angeles, the Bear Mountain-Snow Summit resorts report their largest January total, 70 inches, while Mountain High says the latest storm dropped the most snow in five years.
