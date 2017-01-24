Group declares victory in battle over historic mansion
A
A
Share via Email
NEWPORT, R.I. — The group that owns The Breakers mansion is declaring victory in its long-running battle to build a visitors
Visitors
The Breakers, completed in 1895, was built by railroad magnate Cornelius Vanderbilt II and is sometimes likened to Downton Abbey, the fictional estate in the TV series by the same name. The 70-room mansion, with over-the-top features such as platinum wall panels, sits on a 13-acre estate that overlooks the Atlantic Ocean.
The high court on Saturday declined to intervene in an attempt to block zoning approval for the project. The Preservation Society says it will now move forward. The
"Having modern hospitality for visitors to this National Historic Landmark is vital. It's time now to set aside the differences over this project and move on to strengthen Newport's future," Burnham said in a statement.
The society's lawyer told The Newport Daily News the group will now work to hire a contractor and get needed permits. He said a groundbreaking could happen within months.
The Preservation Society, which owns several Gilded Age mansions in the resort town, says the building is needed to provide more modern restroom and ticketing facilities, as well as a place for visitors to buy sandwiches and snacks.
Opponents, including members of the Vanderbilt family, a
Some opponents have started a new group, called Friends of Newport Preservation, which plans to launch its campaign on Thursday. The group on Tuesday also released a letter, written by Benjamin Lenhardt, chairman of the New York-based Garden Conservancy.
Lenhardt's letter expresses "strong concern" about the plan, and says it "would destroy all or part of crucial design elements" in The Breakers landscape.
The Preservation Society did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the letter or plans for a public campaign.
___
Information from: The Newport Daily News.
Most Popular
-
Halifax store brings new meaning to 'door crasher' sale after taxi plows through window
-
Halifax council holding public hearing on 'much more modest' proposal
-
Doctor who was on Dragons Den suspended for 'egocentric' behaviour
-
'New normal:' Nova Scotia Teachers Union head says old way of doing things may never come back
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!