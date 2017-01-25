Life / Travel

Cuomo plans improved Finger Lakes visitor centre

GENEVA, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he wants to debut an improved visitor centre in the Finger Lakes by the fall.

The Democratic governor on Tuesday promoted his state budget proposal to turn the Geneva visitors' centre into a state-of-the-art Finger Lakes tourism hub.

The redone visitor centre would include kiosks with videos and directions to Finger Lakes attractions and a "Taste NY" gift shop with Finger Lakes wine, beer, cider and spirits.

The centre also would include a walk of fame featuring notable people with ties to the region including abolitionist Frederick Douglass, suffragist Susan B. Anthony, actor Philip Seymour Hoffman and soccer star Abby Wambach.

