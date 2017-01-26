Cincinnati Zoo says premature hippo calf shows progress
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo says a prematurely born baby hippo is showing some signs of progress.
Zoo spokeswoman Michelle Curley says the female calf born early Tuesday is gaining some strength and had her first pool experience Thursday morning. The pool time should help build muscles and balance and maintain body temperature.
She says the baby is "hanging in there."
The calf born six weeks early is getting 24-hour attention that includes tube feeding, vet checks and keeping her warm and moist.
The zoo says 17-year-old Bibi gave birth to the first Nile hippo born there in 75 years. The calf was 29 pounds at birth, well below the normal range of birth weight of 55 to 120 pounds and was unable to stand to nurse.
Most Popular
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!