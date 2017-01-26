Five essential experiences to have in Ecuador
From the charm of the capital's old town to the thrills of adventure sports, Ecuador has something to satisfy all tastes
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
With four distinct eco-systems, Ecuador is more than just a jumping-off point for the Galapagos. Exploring the interior delivers Andes mountain magic and Amazon jungle surprises. You can visit Ecuador all year round. January to May are the warmest months, but also the wettest. June to December tends to be cooler, and crowds are rare. G Adventures offers a nine-day Ecuador tour every month throughout 2017 as part of its National Geographic Journeys adventure series.
Explore the capital
Quito is a series of mini-neighbourhoods, each with a different essence and identity. Old Town brims with historic buildings, churches and museums. La Marsical comes alive at five, with young locals and tourists spilling out of the bars and restaurants near Plaza Foch. Head over to Calle de la Ronda for an authentic Ecuadorian snack and a happy-hour two-for-one. Cabs cost next to nothing, so you can skip the too-busy bus.
Get sporty
Adventure sports abound in Baños in south-central Ecuador, a relaxing spa town best known for its paragliding, canyoneering and zip lining, as well as its picturesque parks, hilltop hikes and calming waters. Spring for a massage at one of the spas or pop into the local mineral baths for $2, and do the hot-and-cold healing-water circuit.
Hit the highlands
A trip up the winding highways to the highlands nets you volcanic vistas, indigenous realism and misty forest. The city of Otavalo, in a lake region known for its textiles, has the largest outdoor market in South America, with row after row of stalls selling crafts and souvenirs. Spend a night at 200-year-old Hacienda Pinsaqui nearby, and enjoy a canelazo in the legendary bar — a spiked cinnamon tea.
Journey to the jungle
Journey into the jungle for a night or three at one of the remote lodges in and around Yasuni National Park, accessible only by motorized canoe. You get the full rainforest effect communing with monkeys, fishing for piranha, scanning treetops for rare birds, and watching parrots play along the clay riverbanks. Local community visits yield eye-opening simplicity, a vibrant culture and warm hospitality.
Eat local
Traditional Ecuadorian food is plentiful, reasonably priced and delicious, particularly the barbecue. Fresh fish, fried chicken and churrasco beef dishes are dolled up with a variety of home-style hot sauces, patatas fritas, flavoured rice or deep-fried plantain. Steer clear of the street food, as your stomach may not react as positively as your eyes, but do step outside the taste-bud box and experience some of the authentic delicacies.
Doug Wallace’s trip was sponsored by GAdventures.com, which did not approve or review this story.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!