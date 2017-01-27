Chinese tourists deterred by Canadian visa rules, trade delegation hears
Ottawa needs to streamline its "arduous" visa application process if it wants to increase the number of Chinese tourists coming to Canada, a Canadian trade delegation has been told.
Canadian visas have long been viewed as the most onerous to obtain in China, said a report released by the Tourism Industry Association of Canada.
During a 10-day mission last October to the cities of Shanghai, Jinan, Hefei and Nanjing, "we heard repeatedly that Chinese clients normally try to get a U.S. visa before they have the confidence to submit their applications for a Canadian visa," the report said.
The requirements to obtain Canadian visas are "cumbersome, lengthy and applications are often denied."
China became Canada's second biggest overseas inbound market in 2015, TIAC says. Last year there were more than 585,000 overnight arrivals from China, up 23 per cent from 2015.
The report noted that Canada is recognized in China for its safety, quality of hotels, variety of sightseeing options and "interesting food."
However, a shortage of reasonably priced hotel rooms during the peak summer season is an issue.
"Visitors sometimes cancel entire plans to visit Alberta when they are unable to obtain accommodations in desirable destinations like Banff or Lake Louise," according to the report.
Convenient air travel also remains a problem in some regions. Residents of Shandong province, for example, must travel to Shanghai or Beijing to access flights to Canada.
The delegation included representatives from Canadian lodges and resorts, the Calgary Stampede, Toronto's Mariposa Cruises and New Brunswick's Hopewell Rocks.
