Miami's Little Havana gains "National treasure" label
A
A
Share via Email
MIAMI — Historic preservation groups are launching a partnership with city officials to save Miami's Little Havana, the epicenter of the Cuban diaspora.
The National Trust for Historic Preservation added Little Havana to its list of "national treasures" Friday, saying it should be protected from developers who are transforming much of Miami's downtown and its surroundings.
The
The
Tourists also visit the area arriving in double decker buses to take sips of Cuban coffee and shoot selfies at the Versailles restaurant, the hub of the exile community. The
"Little Havana is a symbol of the immigrant experience in America and a thriving, entirely unique place," said Stephanie Meeks, president and CEO of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. "Growth should not come at the expense of the vibrant historic
The historic trust's
Most Popular
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!