Vegas airport logs 2nd-busiest year for passengers in 2016
A
A
Share via Email
Las Vegas handled almost — but not quite — a record number of airport
McCarran International Airport reported Thursday that it handled 47.4 million arriving and departing passengers last year.
That's up 4.5
But it didn't beat the 2007 record of nearly 48 million.
Southwest Airlines remains the busiest carrier at the airport. But figures show that most domestic air carriers had modest increases in passenger volume during the year.
Low-cost carriers Frontier and Spirit posted double-digit growth, along with Virgin America.
Airport officials point to new service from markets outside of the U.S., including the recent addition of Hainan Airlines nonstop flights to Beijing.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!