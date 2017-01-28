Deal reached to close Southern California airport
SANTA MONICA, Calif. — A Southern California city and the federal government on Saturday said they reached a deal to close Santa Monica's airport, ending a lengthy battle over the site.
Under the agreement, the city can close the airport after 2028, Santa Monica officials said in a statement. In the meantime, the city can shorten the airport's single runway to 3,500 feet from its current length of nearly 5,000 feet.
Santa Monica has long sought to shut the airport located amid residential
The city plans to turn the 227-acre site into a large park, spokeswoman Constance Farrell said.
More details would be released at a press conference later Saturday, Farrell said.
The Federal Aviation Administration, which regulates the airport, previously fought Santa Monica's efforts to ban fast-landing jets over safety concerns.
"This is a fair resolution for all concerned because it strikes an appropriate balance between the public's interest in making local decisions about land use practices and its interests in safe and efficient aviation services," FAA Administrator Michael Huerta said in a statement.
