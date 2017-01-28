Los Angeles airport to get scanners to speed up security
A
A
Share via Email
Los Angeles International Airport will be getting new fingerprint and iris scanners for passengers who want to speed through security lines.
The Los Angeles Times reports Saturday (http://lat.ms/2jh5Uzi ) that biometric screening company Clear will install kiosks by the end of March in Los Angeles and at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
The company's kiosks can confirm a
Clear Chief Administrative Officer David Cohen says
The company already operates in airports in San Francisco, Washington and New York.
___
Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!