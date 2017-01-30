Life / Travel

Nearly 9 million visitors travelled to Hawaii in 2016

HONOLULU — Nearly 9 million visitors travelled to Hawaii last year as the state broke records for tourist arrivals and spending.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority said Monday 8.9 million visitors came to the state in 2016. That's 3 per cent more than the previous year.

Visitors spent $15.6 billion while in the islands, a 4 per cent increase over 2015.

It's the fifth straight year visitor arrival and spending figures have broken records.

Travellers from the western half of the continental U.S. grew 4.3 per cent to 3.7 million. Travellers from the eastern part of the continental U.S. climbed 3.7 per cent to 1.9 million.

Visitor traffic from Japan was little changed from the previous year at 1.5 million.

