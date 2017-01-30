Record 32.59 million foreign tourists visit Thailand in 2016
A
A
Share via Email
BANGKOK — Thailand received a record 32.59 million foreign visitors last year, with revenue beating expectations and likely to exceed previous forecasts this year by growing 10
Thailand is proving popular even as terror scares, including a series of bombings in resorts towns killing four people, and the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej had hotels and tour guides across the country on edge. Tourism fared better than expected after a bloodless coup deposed Thailand's elected government in 2014 as well.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand said Monday that the tourist industry earned 2.52 trillion baht ($71.4 billion) last year, up 11
It said the country's tourism industry is projected to bring in 733 billion baht ($20.8 billion) in the first quarter of this year, up 8
Thailand is the eleventh most-visited country in the world and boasted the sixth largest tourism industry by revenue in 2015, according to a U.N. report. Most
Foreign tourists are by far the most lucrative for the economy. Foreign arrivals are projected to total 9.3 million in the first quarter of this year, accounting for 490 billion baht ($13.9 billion) in revenue. In the same period, some 32.5 million Thai
"Thailand is still a popular destination," Yuthasak Supasorn, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, said at a news conference. "We have a lot of different things to offer our foreign visitors."
A steady economy and a growing number of
"Stability and improvements in the economy mean more foreign tourist arrivals," he said. "So there's clearly demand, and it's up to us to accommodate everyone who wants to come."
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!