The Latest: Strong US economy lifts Hawaii tourism industry
HONOLULU — The Latest on the Hawaii tourism industry's record breaking year (all times local):
1 p.m.
A strong U.S. economy helped lift Hawaii tourism industry to another record-breaking year.
The Hawaii Tourism Authority's director of tourism research says the recovering U.S. housing market boosted travel to the islands. Daniel Nahoopii (nah-HOH-oh-pee-ee) says stable oil prices have also helped.
He says Hawaii has benefited from relatively stable exchange rates for the Korean won and Australian dollar and a slight strengthening of the Japanese yen.
11 a.m.
Nearly 9 million visitors
The Hawaii Tourism Authority said Monday 8.9 million visitors came to the state in 2016. That's 3
Visitors spent $15.6 billion while in the islands, a 4
It's the fifth straight year visitor arrival and spending figures have broken records.
Visitor traffic from Japan was little changed from the previous year at 1.5 million.
