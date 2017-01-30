The Latest: Strong US economy lifts Hawaii tourism industry

HONOLULU — The Latest on the Hawaii tourism industry's record breaking year (all times local):

A strong U.S. economy helped lift Hawaii tourism industry to another record-breaking year.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority's director of tourism research says the recovering U.S. housing market boosted travel to the islands. Daniel Nahoopii (nah-HOH-oh-pee-ee) says stable oil prices have also helped.

Nahoopii spoke Monday after the state agency reported a record 8.9 million travellers came to Hawaii last year. Spending rose to a record $15.6 billion in 2016.

Nahoopii says the introduction of new airline routes and service brought more travellers to the islands. For example, Virgin America began flying to Honolulu and Kahului from San Francisco in late 2015.

He says Hawaii has benefited from relatively stable exchange rates for the Korean won and Australian dollar and a slight strengthening of the Japanese yen.

Nearly 9 million visitors travelled to Hawaii last year as the state broke records for tourist arrivals and spending.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority said Monday 8.9 million visitors came to the state in 2016. That's 3 per cent more than the previous year.

Visitors spent $15.6 billion while in the islands, a 4 per cent increase over 2015.

It's the fifth straight year visitor arrival and spending figures have broken records.

Travellers from the western half of the continental U.S. grew 4.3 per cent to 3.7 million. Travellers from the eastern part of the continental U.S. climbed 3.7 per cent to 1.9 million.