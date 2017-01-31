Nevada casinos win $11.3 billion in 2016, up from 2015 take
LAS VEGAS — Casinos in Nevada won $11.3 billion from gamblers in 2016, marking a second consecutive year of gambling revenue gains but still missing the pre-recession record set in 2007, state officials said Tuesday.
"This is what we want to see," said Mike Lawton, senior analyst with the control board. "It's growing again, and it's widespread."
Gambling wins for Nevada's casinos have increased in six of the last seven years but they are below $12.8 billion record reached in 2007.
Lawton said the board anticipates that factors including higher wages, increased employment and more Nevada visitors will lead to continued revenue gains in 2017.
"We are pretty optimistic," he said.
