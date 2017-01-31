Slovenia's tourism booms thanks in part to Melania Trump
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — The tiny European nation of Slovenia is undergoing a tourism boom partly because it is the native country of U.S. first lady Melania Trump.
The national Statistics Bureau said Tuesday that the number of overnight stays in Slovenia by American tourists has jumped by 10
Nearly 4 million foreign tourists visited the country of 2 million in 2016, up by about 10
Slovenian tourist agencies have been organizing special tours "on the footsteps of Melania Trump" showing the places where she lived, studied and worked before she left in her 20s to pursue a modeling career.
