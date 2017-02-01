Life / Travel

Amtrak train stops to avoid hitting human remains on tracks

VAIL, Ariz. — Authorities say an Amtrak train stopped in the southern Arizona desert near Tucson to avoid hitting something that turned out to be human remains.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says the westbound Amtrak train whose crew spotted and reported the remains Tuesday night southeast of Tucson wasn't the train that struck the person.

Deputy Cody Gress says an initial investigation indicates the person was struck by an eastbound train.

Gress says the person wasn't immediately identified and that the remains were turned over to the county Medical Examiner's Office for investigation.

