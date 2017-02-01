Amtrak train stops to avoid hitting human remains on tracks
A
A
Share via Email
VAIL, Ariz. — Authorities say an Amtrak train stopped in the southern Arizona desert near Tucson to avoid hitting something that turned out to be human remains.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department says the westbound Amtrak train whose crew spotted and reported the remains Tuesday night southeast of Tucson wasn't the train that struck the person.
Deputy Cody Gress says an initial investigation indicates the person was struck by an eastbound train.
Gress says the person wasn't immediately identified and that the remains were turned over to the county Medical Examiner's Office for investigation.
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia students stake out opposite sides as teachers' work-to-rule drags on
-
University faculty call on schools to drop 'disrespectful' lawsuit against NSTU
-
Snow coming to Halifax could make for messy commute, parking ban put into place
-
Fifty animal carcasses removed near walking trail in Nova Scotia
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!