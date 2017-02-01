Long layover? How about a workout at an airport gym?
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Work out while waiting for your flight? That's an option now at Baltimore Washington International Airport, where the only gym at a U.S. airport past security opened this week with plans to open 20 more at airports by 2020.
It's the latest example of how fitness and health trends have started showing up at airports. Yoga rooms and walking tracks have opened at airports around North America over the past few years, and healthier food options are also easier to find in airports now. You can even get a kombucha to wash down a salad made with locally sourced produce.
The ROAM Fitness gym at BWI includes an attendant who monitors guests' flights and will alert them if there's a delay. There's even free luggage storage, options for renting workout clothes and shoes, and showers. Fees range from $40 a day to $175 a month.
The concept was initially envisioned for international
"A lot of people coming from the West Coast taking red-eye flights are going straight to their business meeting but they land at 6:30 in the morning. They can't check into their hotel yet ... so it just gives them the opportunity to clean up before they head to that meeting," said ROAM Fitness CEO Cynthia Sandall.
Roughly 4,000
But the concept may not work everywhere. The airport at Las Vegas had a gym that closed. Christopher Berger, who chairs the American College of Sports Medicine task force on healthy air travel, says the gyms' success may depend on the destination. He thinks they may be best suited for hubs with long layovers.
"You take someplace like (Chicago) O'Hare, Minneapolis, Portland, Seattle ... I think you've got a real chance of selling it," he said.
San Francisco airport's yoga room has been so successful that a second one opened in 2014. Airport officials say it's used daily. After a few downward dogs, yogis can also order a green juice or curry bowl at The Plant Cafe where everything is made with local and organic ingredients. There's also Napa Farms Market, Joe & the Juice and new vending machines offering organic, gluten-free and sugar-free snacks.
Other amenities in the pipeline as major airports look to become destinations in their own right include movie
But fitness and wellness offerings may be especially appealing to
At Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, there's a yoga studio with free mats, a walking path and two 55-foot staircases for an extra cardio challenge. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has a 1.4 mile walking path. Philadelphia's airport had a temporary program where passengers could cycle on stationary bikes while waiting for their flights. Baltimore Washington International also offers bike rentals and a 12.5-mile trail just outside the airport.
While airports still sell plenty of greasy fast food, many airport eateries also now feature local, organic ingredients and vegan and gluten-free options. Icebox Cafe at Miami International Airport, which uses locally sourced food, reported above-average sales of $3.1 million last fiscal year. Other examples of vendors bringing healthier fare to airports include Nature's Table in Atlanta and Orlando, Elephants Delicatessen at Portland International Airport in Oregon, and French Meadow Bakery, in four airports including Minneapolis and Salt Lake City.
Ann Gentry, founder of the popular vegan eatery Real Food Daily, has an airport location in addition to two others in the Los Angeles area.
"I knew it was going to be a hit because in our (two other restaurants) people were coming in getting bags of food for the plane, so we were very accustomed to packing up food for the plane," she said.
But not everyone who patronizes Real Food Daily at the airport location realizes it's vegan. Some order a spicy lentil burger and bring it back complaining they didn't know it wouldn't have meat. On the flip side, some
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia students stake out opposite sides as teachers' work-to-rule drags on
-
University faculty call on schools to drop 'disrespectful' lawsuit against NSTU
-
Snow coming to Halifax could make for messy commute, parking ban put into place
-
Fifty animal carcasses removed near walking trail in Nova Scotia
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!