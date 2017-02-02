Wisconsin-based Great Wolf Resorts buys Minnesota water park
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Wisconsin-based Great Wolf Resorts Inc. has bought a Twin Cities water park and adjoining hotel near the Mall of America.
Finance & Commerce (http://bit.ly/2kX3B4M ) reports Great Wolf paid $39.1 million for the Water Park of America property, according to a certificate of real estate value made public Wednesday.
The seller is an affiliate of Wheelock Street Capital of Greenwich, Connecticut, which paid $49.1 million in 2010 for the complex.
A representative of Great Wolf said Thursday the Madison, Wisconsin-based company had no update on its plans for a Great Wolf Lodge in the Minneapolis area, but an official announcement is expected next week. A Wheelock spokesman confirmed the property was sold but would not say to whom.
The indoor water park in Bloomington is connected to a 403-unit Radisson hotel.
Information from: Finance and Commerce, http://www.finance-commerce.com
