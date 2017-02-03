Hawaii sues federal government to stop Trump's travel ban
HONOLULU — The state of Hawaii is suing the federal government to stop President Donald Trump's travel ban on people from seven majority Muslim countries.
Attorney General Doug Chin told reporters that Trump's executive order keeps Hawaii families apart and keeps residents from
Chin says the order will also make foreign
Hawaii filed the lawsuit in federal court in Honolulu on Friday.
Trump's order temporarily bans travel for people from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen. It also temporarily halts the U.S. refugee program.
Several states have filed lawsuits challenging the ban, as have the American Civil Liberties Union and several California university students.
