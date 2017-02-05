Lawyers take up residence at Canadian airports to help people with US travel ban
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Travellers at major Canadian airports who get caught up in U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban may be able to call on some legal help.
A number of Canadian lawyers are volunteering their time at airports to ensure anyone with valid documentation isn't blocked from entering the U.S.
On Friday a judge in Washington State froze the ban, which affects people from seven Muslim majority countries.
The Trump administration moved Saturday night to appeal the judge's decision, but in the meantime people from the seven countries affected can travel to the United States.
Jennifer Bond of the Refugee Hub, one of the groups behind the effort to make the legal aid available, says lawyers will be on hand at Toronto Pearson, Montreal’s Pierre-Elliott Trudeau Airport, Vancouver International Airport, and Ottawa’s Macdonald-Cartier International Airport.
She says the lawyers want to ensure travellers' human rights are protected.
"We are hopeful that the presence of legal support at airports will help foster a safe environment for those travelling amidst this ongoing uncertainty.”
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!