Mold repair work beginning at Mark Twain's historic home

HARTFORD, Conn. —
The Hartford Courant reports (http://cour.at/2l7JoJP) the "Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" author's historic home in Hartford is undergoing an extensive remediation effort to clean the damage.
The problem was blamed on a faulty HVAC system and leaky roof that have since been repaired. The roughly $1 million project has been largely paid for using taxpayer money.
Twain, whose real name was Samuel Langhorne Clemens, lived with his family in the home from 1874 to 1891.
