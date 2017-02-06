Qatar Airways launches longest flight with Auckland route
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Qatar Airways has launched the world's longest scheduled commercial airline route with the arrival of its flight from Doha to Auckland, New Zealand.
The Gulf carrier said flight QR920 touched down in Auckland early on Monday after covering a distance of 14,535
That is the furthest distance between any two cities linked by direct flights.
The outbound journey is scheduled to take 16 hours and 20 minutes on the Boeing 777-200LR. That's relatively short compared to the return trip of 17 hours and 30 minutes, which is slower because of headwinds.
Qatar Airways' rival Emirates previously held the record for its route between Dubai and Auckland. That route is more than 300
___
This story has been corrected to fix the spelling of the New Zealand city of Auckland.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!