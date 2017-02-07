Arizona Capitol Museum to open exhibit on ex-Gov. Symington
PHOENIX — The Arizona Capitol Museum is about to open an exhibit on the life of former Gov. Fife Symington.
The exhibit opens 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the museum's annex located at 1700 W. Washington St. in Phoenix.
The museum says personal mementoes and a trove of family history items that Symington found in a trunk belonging to his mother form the exhibit's centerpiece. Other items include political campaign material and Symington's Bronze Star from his military service during the Vietnam War.
Symington, a Republican, was elected governor in a 1991 runoff. He won re-election in 1994 but resigned in 1997 after being convicted in a bank fraud case stemming from his real estate business.
His fraud conviction was later overturned and he was then pardoned by President Bill Clinton in 2001.
