Life / Travel

Arizona Capitol Museum to open exhibit on ex-Gov. Symington

PHOENIX — The Arizona Capitol Museum is about to open an exhibit on the life of former Gov. Fife Symington.

The exhibit opens 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the museum's annex located at 1700 W. Washington St. in Phoenix.

The museum says personal mementoes and a trove of family history items that Symington found in a trunk belonging to his mother form the exhibit's centerpiece. Other items include political campaign material and Symington's Bronze Star from his military service during the Vietnam War.

Symington, a Republican, was elected governor in a 1991 runoff. He won re-election in 1994 but resigned in 1997 after being convicted in a bank fraud case stemming from his real estate business.

His fraud conviction was later overturned and he was then pardoned by President Bill Clinton in 2001.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...