Ground staff to stage strike at Berlin airports Wednesday
A
A
Share via Email
BERLIN — A union representing ground staff is calling on its members to go on strike at Berlin's two airports Wednesday.
The ver.di union says the strike will take place between 5 a.m. (0400 GMT) and 11 a.m. (1000 GMT) at the German capital's Tegel and Schoenefeld airports.
It warned Tuesday that air
The union is demanding higher wages and better conditions for its 2,000 members at the airports.
Ver.di said strikes at other German airports were possible and could be announced at short notice.
___
Berlin airports information: http://www.berlin-airport.de/en/index.php
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!