The Latest: Hawaii lawmakers mull short-term rental bills
HONOLULU — The Latest on Hawaii lawmakers considering bills addressing short-term rentals (all times local):
1:45 p.m.
A Hawaii House committee is passing two bills that would allow vacation rental
The bills must still be heard by the House judiciary and financial committees. The state Senate consumer protection and tourism committees are scheduled to hold a joint hearing on similar bills on Friday.
State House Tourism Committee Chairman Rep. Richard Onishi says he's aiming for legislation that would collect taxes and make sure short-term rentals are legal under state and county law.
Airbnb testified against one bill that would require
Hotel companies and unions testified in
7:30 a.m.
Hawaii lawmakers are considering bills that would allow vacation rental
State House Tourism Committee Chairman Rep. Richard Onishi says he's aiming for legislation that would collect taxes and make sure short-term rentals are legal under state and county law.
The committee will hear the bills Tuesday.
Each Hawaii county has different rules for vacation rental and bed-and-breakfast properties. But Honolulu County hasn't issued new permits since 1989, even though such places are increasingly popular with
Gov. David Ige vetoed similar legislation last year out of concern it would facilitate illegal rentals. He expressed concern that encouraging people to rent to visitors instead of residents would exacerbate Hawaii's severe housing shortage and homelessness crisis.
