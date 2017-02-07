Tour companies say American travel to Iran up in the air
NEW YORK — In recent months Iran has been heating up as a popular off-the-beaten path destination for globe-trotting Americans. Now several tour companies have had to cancel trips there because of visa complications related to President Donald Trump's travel ban.
After Trump ordered a ban on
Trump's travel ban is being challenged in U.S. courts, but uncertainty persists over travel in both directions.
Wilderness Travel
Just two weeks ago, smarTours' co-CEO Greg Geronemus announced that several Iran trips sold out within 48 hours. "We believe Iran is the new Cuba," he said at the time. But last week, smarTours
Iran says it gets 5 million tourists annually, mostly from
But it's striking that Americans want to visit Iran at all given the fraught history of U.S.-Iran relations, which include CIA support for a coup in Iran in 1953, the taking of 52 American hostages in Iran in 1979 and President George W. Bush calling Iran part of an "axis of evil."
The U.S. Tour Operators Association listed Iran among 2017's top 10 emerging destinations along with Myanmar and Cuba. Iran itineraries often include luxury train travel, the Caspian Sea, bazaars, castles, museums, mosques and other religious sites ranging from Zoroastrian to Sufi.
Janet Moore, spokeswoman for tour company Distant Horizons, said interest in Iran is so strong that people are signing up "even though we are saying we can't guarantee that we can get visas." She believes Americans who do go will be welcomed because she is "not hearing anti-American rhetoric on the streets ... the (Iranians) are seeing all the messages of support which they can easily access and hear on TV and online."
Several companies, including Explore and Cox & King, are proceeding with trips because clients include
Intrepid Travel, which also serves
Some companies are in a wait-and-see mode, like Mountain Travel Sobek, which has been offering trips to Iran for four years.
Others are hoping for the best. Steve Kutay of Iran Luxury Travel thinks Iran will accept new visa requests and
Journeys International is also going forward with trips, said spokeswoman Sally Grimes-Chesak. The company started an Iran program in 2016 that proved so popular a women-only trip was added for 2017. That filled up so fast they added a second women's trip.
This is not the first time Iran has stopped authorizing visas, so the disruptions are not unprecedented. Depending on the tour company, Americans who can't get visas will get refunds or credit for other trips.
G Adventures has eight Americans booked on Iran departures in March and April but spokeswoman Kim McCabe said future visa approval "remains highly uncertain" despite increased interest.
"We see Iran as becoming an 'it' destination for trend-setting
Americans contemplating travel to Iran should also consider the U.S. State Department warning, which notes that Iranian authorities have sometimes detained and imprisoned U.S. citizens, particularly Iranian-Americans.
