Twin Cities airport to get automated security lanes
A
A
Share via Email
MINNEAPOLIS — Automated security lanes are expected to make it easier for air
The Metropolitan Airports Commission on Monday approved the purchase of the lanes, which promise to increase the capacity of passenger screening by as much as 40
The Transportation Security Administration recommended the new system. It's expected to be in place for the summer travel season.
The equipment will occupy the
A memo on the purchase, requesting $1.6 million for the system, says airports with this equipment are moving
"From the little bit of data we've seen from other airports, they are showing quite an increase in efficiencies," said Bridget Rief, director of airport development. "People are able to process faster through the system."
She added that Minnesota's more bundled-up passengers may lead to somewhat less efficiency.
The new equipment is the first of a two-part upgrade that'll likely include more lanes for TSA screening stations.
The automated security systems debuted at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport late last spring and are in place at Chicago's O'Hare airport and the airport in Newark, New Jersey.
___
Information from: Minnesota Public Radio News, http://www.mprnews.org
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!