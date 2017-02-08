Disney's Iger announces 2019 opening for Star Wars lands
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — Disney CEO Bob Iger says the company will open its Star Wars-themed lands at California's Disneyland and Florida's Walt Disney World in 2019.
The 14-acre attractions were announced in 2015 and are under construction at the parks. Disney says the lands will include attractions and entertainment alongside aliens and droids. The attractions represent the parks' largest single themed land expansion ever.
During the company's earnings call Tuesday, Iger also set an opening date of May 27 for the new World of AVATAR attraction at Disney World's Animal Kingdom.
The Walt Disney Company is based in Burbank, California.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!