New York's newest Las Vegas-style casino set to open upstate
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — A new casino is opening in upstate New York for the second time in a week.
Rivers Casino and Resort in Schenectady is opening at noon Wednesday. The Las Vegas-style casino is one of four that was authorized by state regulators after voters approved an amendment to New York's constitution expanding gambling.
The del Lago Resort & Casino in the town of Tyre in the Finger Lakes region opened last week.
Tioga Downs in the Southern Tier converted into a slots and table-games casino in December and the Montreign Resort Casino in the Catskills is due to open in March 2018.
The casinos are entering a crowded regional gambling market, with competition opening in Maryland, Massachusetts, Delaware, Rhode Island and elsewhere.
