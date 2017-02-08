State predicts 1.5 per cent rise in Hawaii visitors in 2017
HONOLULU — State economists are forecasting the number of visitors to Hawaii will likely rise 1.5
The state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism said Wednesday about 9.1 million
Last year Hawaii's economy grew 2.1
Construction, tourism and health care fueled job gains in 2016, helping drive the unemployment rate down to 2.9
