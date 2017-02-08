Tourism industry debating impact of Trump travel ban
NEW YORK — President Donald Trump's travel ban is not only being debated in the courts, it's also being debated by the travel industry.
Many experts remain bullish about prospects for tourism, despite a strong dollar that makes the U.S. expensive for some international
Brand USA, which promotes travel to the U.S., said it has "not received any data that shows any tangible change in bookings or cancellations by international
But others worry that Trump's order banning
An op-ed piece in the Toronto Star newspaper last week encouraged Canadians to "boycott vacations to the U.S." until Trump's term is over. "The Grand Canyon will still be there," the piece said. "The Golden Gate Bridge. Mount Rushmore. Disney World. They'll all be there. And with any luck, the Statue of Liberty will still be there too."
Travel agent Melissa Erskine, owner of iDream Travel based in Ontario, Canada, says some of her clients "are no longer interested in going to the U.S. due to Donald Trump's policies and have looked at other options within Canada. I just booked flights for two families to New York City for April and they have taken out trip cancellation insurance ... They wanted peace of mind that they can cancel their trip if needed."
Fred Dixon, CEO of NYC & Company, New York's tourism agency, said Canada is New York's second-biggest international market after the United Kingdom, "so when our
But Dixon and others fear
"We are very concerned from a perception perspective that the U.S. has an image problem," said Dixon. "New York is hypersensitive to this. We have 30
Some data suggests a downturn in bookings in the days after the ban was announced. StudentUniverse.com, a site geared to
Jason Clampet, editor in chief at the travel industry
Others, however, say demand for U.S. vacations has never been stronger. Intrepid Travel expects to bring record numbers of
Tony Daly, with Ranch Rider, a British-based travel company, said interest in riding and ranch vacations in the American West remains robust. While he's seen some research suggesting some British
Madelyn Fitzpatrick, with the Los Angeles branch of Hylink, one of China's largest digital advertising agencies, said Chinese
On Tuesday, the U.S. Travel Association said revenue in the U.S. related to international travel returned to pre-
While everyone agrees that counterterrorism and security measures are essential, some worry about a repeat of that post-
USTA spokesman Jonathan Grella said the Trump travel ban has a "potential dangerous ripple effect. ... People make (travel) choices based on policies, based on protests of those policies, based on fear. The fallout could be wide-ranging."
