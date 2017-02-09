National Aviary shows off newborn Eurasian eagle owl
PITTSBURGH — The National Aviary in Pittsburgh wants people to visit — and interact with — its baby Eurasian eagle owl.
Bird keepers unveiled the owlet Wednesday so the public will come out for its "Baby Owl Encounter" that starts Thursday.
Visitors will be able to hold and see the bird up close. Aviary officials are hoping that will help the bird become comfortable around people before it's sent to a zoo.
The 17-day-old bird weighs less than a pound, but will be about 10 pounds when it's mature.
The encounter program runs through March 26.
A DNA test is being done to determine the bird's sex. Once that's known, aviary officials will name the bird.
