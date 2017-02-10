3 bag handlers at Vegas airport accused of looting luggage
LAS VEGAS — Three contract baggage handlers at McCarran International Airport are facing felony criminal charges in what Las Vegas airport police described as a behind-the-scenes theft ring.
Las Vegas police Officer Laura Meltzer said Friday the recent arrests of Aaron Matthew Lopez and Jamarcus Domonique Harper, both 27, and 19-year-old Noah Javier Gonzalez, followed a two-week investigation of a man's Jan. 16 report that a gun was missing from his checked bag.
All three men face burglary, theft and stolen property charges.
Meltzer says the three worked for Worldwide Flight Services, a luggage handling firm for Allegiant and Frontier airlines at the airport.
She says police are still investigating the thefts.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2kyIAMD ) items taken included luxury purses and guns.
