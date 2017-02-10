Amtrak passengers stuck around 5 hours in Bronx without heat
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Passengers aboard a Boston-bound Amtrak train say they were stuck in the Bronx for around five hours without heat.
WCBS Radio said the train began moving shortly before 8 a.m. Friday. It pulled into a station in New Rochelle (roh-SHEHL'), New York.
Amtrak had responded to passengers via Twitter, apologizing and telling them to call the railroad's customer relations department.
The railroad said there was a problem with overhead electrical wires.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!