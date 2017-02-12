Albania stops smugglers of 230 ancient Apollonia artifacts
TIRANA, Albania — Albanian police say they have prevented the smuggling of 230 archaeological artifacts from ancient Apollonia and have arrested two people.
A statement Sunday said pots, vases, parts of ceramic bottles and other artifacts were found at the arrested men's houses in Radostine, a village 120
Police still are seeking two more people.
All are charged with smuggling and theft of artworks of national importance, a felony that carries up to 15 years in jail.
Apollonia is an ancient Greek city in the lands of the Illyrian tribes created in the 6th century B.C. The city, which began to decline in the 3rd century A.D., is located near Fier in modern Albania.
