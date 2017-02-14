Bye-bye, LOVE: Iconic Philadelphia sculpture gets repairs
PHILADELPHIA — It's the last chance for romance — or at least a romantic selfie — in front Philadelphia's LOVE sculpture before it goes away for repairs.
The city has a number of Valentine's Day plans around the Robert Indiana sculpture, including giving away red roses and a DJ spinning a steady stream of love songs.
The region's main transit agency will be on hand asking visitors to share their public transportation love stories. The most moving story — which can also be submitted online — will earn a gift card.
The sculpture has been on a plaza next to City Hall for about a year while its permanent home across the street gets a multi-million dollar renovation. It will be out of the public's view for a few months, starting Wednesday.
