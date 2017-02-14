Life / Travel

Carnival expanding its cruises to Cuba

MIAMI — Carnival is expanding its cruises to Cuba so that it can keep up with strong demand.

The cruise operator had its first sailing to Cuba in May 2016 with its Fathom brand. That brand will sail from Miami to Cuba through May. In June, the Carnival Cruise Line brand will start sailing to the country.

Carnival Corp. CEO Arnold Donald said in a written statement on Tuesday that the company is optimistic that it will be granted approval by Cuba for additional Carnival Corp. brands.

