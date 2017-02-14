Motorist killed when van struck by train in Colorado

DENVER — The driver of a van was killed Tuesday when the vehicle went through a railroad crossing and was struck by a commuter train that serves the Denver airport, authorities said. Four train passengers suffered minor injuries.

Police and federal railroad officials were investigating the crash.

The crossing gates were working but it was not clear when they started to go down, police Sgt. Chris Amsler said. The gates were down when the train hit the van, he said.

The rail line has had problems with its automated crossing gates since it began running nearly a year ago, requiring its operator to post off-duty police and flaggers at crossings as a backup to keep drivers off the tracks.

An officer and a flagger were working at the crossing in suburban Aurora when the van drove toward it as a train approached about 3:50 a.m., Amsler said.

The officer tried to stop the van but it kept going and was hit by the train and pushed for about a quarter of a mile before the conductor was able to stop.

Three of the injured passengers on the train were treated at the scene and one was taken to a hospital.

The Regional Transportation District opened the airport train line in April despite problems during testing with crossing gates going down when trains were not passing or not fully going down when they were.

State regulators required posting workers at the crossings as a temporary solution.

The Federal Railroad Administration granted several 90-day operational waivers to allow the airport trains to run while RTD and its contractor, Denver Transit Partners, work to resolve the problem. The most recent waiver was granted in January.

FRA investigators were at the scene Tuesday. The agency said the investigation will have no immediate impact on the agency's waiver for the rail line.

There have been other problems since the line opened, including sporadic delays and power outages.

In May, about 80 passengers were evacuated when a train became stranded on a 50-foot-high bridge.

The cause was lightning that severed a wire supporting electricity lines, disrupting power used by the electric powered trains, RTD said.

During the initial investigation Tuesday, trains were running from downtown's Union Station to a station in Aurora, where airport-bound passengers were transferred to shuttle buses.

