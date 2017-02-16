Governor: Utah has been 'blessing' to outdoor trade show

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Gary Herbert said Thursday that he will remind organizers of an outdoor trade show considering leaving Utah partly over GOP policies on public lands that it's been a "blessing" for them to have Salt Lake City as a host for the last two decades and it's helped the expo grow significantly.

The Republican governor spoke at his monthly news conference on KUED ahead of a private conference call with outdoor industry leaders later in the day that was set up after Outdoor Retailer show organizers announced they may move when the contract ends next year.

"We've been a blessing to them, too," Herbert said. "They've doubled or tripled over the last 20 years since they've resided here."

The event has grown from 5,000 people at the first show in 1996 to about 29,000 last summer. It attracts an estimated $45 million in annual direct spending to Utah, filling hotels and restaurants during the two shows held each year.

Organizers said they decided to evaluate bids from other host cities for a number of reasons but acknowledged that one was the backlash from many companies to calls by Herbert and other state Republican leaders for President Donald Trump to rescind the designation of the new Bears Ears National Monument.

Patagonia is leading a call to boycott shows in Utah.

Asked if he would consider reversing his stance on Bears Ears, Herbert said he will discuss that in Thursday's meeting. He added, "My job is to reflect the will and desires of the people of Utah."

Herbert acknowledged that keeping the show will be a challenge but that he will tell organizers and industry leaders they share more in common than they think on public land protections.

The governor said he also will highlight Salt Lake City's unique blend of convention and hotel space capable of hosting a major expo while being a short drive from world-class mountains that offer skiing and hiking.

Show organizers have not said which new host cities they will consider. But Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper recently said his state would be a good fit, the Denver Post reported.

A Colorado land conservation group placed playful advertisements Wednesday in Utah's two largest newspapers highlighting why the neighbouring state would be a better home. The ads jab Utah for its public lands stance and poke fun at its conservative culture.

"We have stronger beer. We have taller peaks. We have higher recreation. But most of all, we love our public lands," the ad said.

Whether the show stays or not, Herbert said Utah will keep promoting itself as a destination spot for outdoor enthusiasts.