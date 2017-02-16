Passport fairs offers in Kentucky, southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several post offices in Kentucky and southern Indiana are offering passport fairs on Saturday.
The U.S. Postal Service said it may now take six weeks for passports to be processed and said the Department of State
The fairs will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon in Glasgow; 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Lexington; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in New Albany, Indiana; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Elizabethtown; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Somerset; and 9 a.m. to noon in Benton.
Applicants must complete an application form and provide either a U.S. birth certificate from the Department of Vital Statistics or naturalization papers. Applicants must also show a valid driver's license, a previous or current U.S. passport, naturalization certificate, citizenship certificate, military identification or a government employee identification card.
