Another foot of snow expected in Sierra Nevada
RENO, Nev. — Another foot of snow is expected Saturday in the Sierra Nevada, where crews spent much of the last week clearing mudslides and rock slides that had closed state highways around Lake Tahoe during the last in a series of record-breaking winter storms.
The National Weather Service in Reno issued a winter weather advisory Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday throughout the region north and south of Tahoe.
A stronger storm is expected late Sunday into Monday when the weather service predicts a mix of "very heavy snow" and rain over the top of the Sierra along Interstate 80, and potentially "torrential rain" in Truckee, California.
Tahoe-area ski resorts have piled up dozens of feet of snow since Jan. 1. The Mt. Rose ski resort southwest of Reno already has broken the resort's season record with 47 feet.
