Planes clip wings while taxiing at Phoenix airport
PHOENIX — Two planes clipped wings while taxiing at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, delaying passengers but causing no injuries.
Airport officials say a departing Frontier Airlines flight and an arriving Southwest Airlines flight suffered a minor collision Thursday night. Frontier was headed to Denver and the Southwest flight was arriving from Oklahoma City.
Officials say the Frontier flight was pushing back from its gate when it made contact with the other plane. Airport crews say there was a fuel leak due to the collision.
The Frontier flight transferred passengers to another plane. Southwest officials helped passengers with connecting flights affected by the delay.
