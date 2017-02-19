Man dies after breaching security at Honolulu airport
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
HONOLULU — A man is dead after he breached security at Honolulu International Airport and stopped breathing, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.
The man ran through a security checkpoint at a small commuter terminal about 5:48 a.m. early Saturday, the newspaper said.
The man, who was not a
The man then became unresponsive.
Efforts to revive him were made by the Honolulu Fire Department, EMS and Airport Rescue Fire Fighters, State Transportation Department spokesman Tim Sakahara told the Star-Advertiser.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Sakahara said the man, who not been identified by authorities, was in his 40s, the newspaper said.
One law enforcement officer with the Securitas firm was injured and has been taken to the hospital for treatment, Sakahara said.
Honolulu police detectives are investigating the incident.
___
Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!