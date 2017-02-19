The Latest: Water levels at lake keep falling despite rain

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on storms in California (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

The California Department of Water Resources says the level of Lake Oroville continues to fall despite the stormy weather, and the amount of water flowing down the spillway continues to be cut.

Damage to spillways of the Lake Oroville dam forced the evacuation of 188,000 people last weekend

In a statement, the department says that "as runoff flows into the reservoir, water levels will likely fluctuate but will remain within acceptable and typical depths during times of storm activity."

The department says the amount of water flowing down the spillway has been reduced to 55,000 cubic feet per second. Earlier this week, outflows were at nearly 100,000 cubic feet per second.

The department adds that work continues around the clock to shore up areas eroded below the spillway despite the weather.

___

1:50 p.m.

Authorities say they've found the body of a man who was swept down a rain-swollen gully during Southern California's powerful storm.

KCBS-TV reports (http://cbsloc.al/2kKp8cv ) that searchers found the body shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday in Arroyo Conejo Creek in Thousand Oaks.

The man was in his 20s, but his name hasn't been released.

He was swept away Friday. Three other people were rescued after being stranded on high ground in the gully.

It's at least the third death linked to the storm, which eased Saturday in Southern California but is expected to hammer the north through the weekend.

A man was electrocuted in Los Angeles on Friday when a falling tree downed power lines and struck a car. A motorist died in a submerged car when a street flooded in Victorville.

___

11:30 a.m.

A Pacific storm that parked itself over California, causing floods, road collapses and several deaths, appears to be clearing but there won't be much time for cleaning up.

The National Weather Service forecasts a drying spell Sunday followed by wet weather through midweek.

Friday's storm threatened mudslides in foothills areas denuded by fire and toppled hundreds of trees and power lines.

One man was electrocuted in Los Angeles when a falling tree downed power lines, and a motorist died when a car submerged in a flooded Victorville street.

Northwest of Sacramento, nearly 200 people were evacuated Saturday as overflowing creeks turned the town of Maxwell into a brown pond. Fire Chief Kenny Cohen says nearly 100 homes and the elementary school filled with a couple inches of water.

A Los Angeles sinkhole swallowed two cars and a firetruck spilled off a freeway shoulder when the roadway collapsed in the Cajon Pass, but no one was hurt.

___

10:38 a.m.

A Pacific storm parked itself over Southern California and unloaded, opening sinkholes and leading to the deaths of at least two people.

The storm also affected areas farther north that have been lashed by rain for days.

Northwest of Sacramento, the Colusa County Sheriff's Office called for voluntary evacuations in Maxwell because of reports that rising water levels were threatening homes Saturday morning.

Video showed roads turned into streams of brown water that lapped at doorsteps but no injuries were reported.

Elsewhere, a man was found dead in a submerged vehicle Victorville, and in the Los Angeles area, a man was electrocuted when a tree downed power lines that hit his car.