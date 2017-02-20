Life / Travel

Influx of jellyfish prompt warnings for Honolulu beachgoers

HONOLULU — At least two dozen beachgoers have been treated for stings after an influx of box jellyfish in the waters off Honolulu.

Shayne Enright, a spokeswoman of the Emergency Medical Services Department, says lifeguards counted an estimated 920 jellyfish from Ala Moana Beach to Waikiki Beach as of 10:45 a.m. Monday and that 13 beachgoers were treated from stings.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports (http://bit.ly/2m5NjUB ) that lifeguards at Hanauma Bay treated 12 stings and estimated there were 10 jellyfish in that area.

Warning signs went up at affected beaches.

The newspaper says box jellyfish usually arrive near shore eight to 10 days after a full moon. The last full moon was Feb. 10.

