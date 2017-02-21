American unveils prices, routes for new cheapest fare
DALLAS — American Airlines has begun selling cheaper "basic economy" fares as it battles discount airlines for the most budget-conscious
American announced Tuesday that it began selling the new fares for flights starting March 1 on 10 different routes from its hub airports in Dallas, Miami, Philadelphia and Charlotte, North Carolina.
With a basic-economy fare on American you can't pick your seat when you buy the ticket, you're in the last group to board the plane, and you can only carry a small item that fits under the seat. You'll pay extra to check a wheeled bag.
Basic economy fares were introduced by Delta Air Lines in response to growing competition from discounter Spirit Airlines. United Airlines says it will test the concept in Minneapolis.
