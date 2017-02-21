Louvre show: Vermeer was both revolutionary and a borrower
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
PARIS — His luminous strokes produced masterpieces like "Girl with a Pearl Earring."
But Vermeer, the unique jewel in Dutch painting's crown, copied ideas from his contemporaries like every other artist, argues a new major exhibit at the Louvre Museum in Paris that opens Wednesday.
Five years in the making, "Vermeer and the Masters of Genre Painting" presents a third of the Dutch Golden Age master's complete opus to the public. It is the biggest such collection of the old master's work in Europe in almost two decades.
It shows that, however revolutionary some elements of his paintings were, Vermeer also heavily borrowed from his rivals.
"In a way, Vermeer is not very original because he picks ideas from different contemporaries. His themes are very classical — music-making, lacemaking — that's been done before," curator Blaise Ducos told The Associated Press on Tuesday during a preview of the show.
Ducos said the genius of Vermeer, who died at 43 and produced just 36 paintings, can be seen in how he transformed rehashed themes and techniques.
"He has a distinct, specific psychology. I think there is a mood in Vermeer that you do not find in other paintings," Ducos said.
Vermeer's 12 oil paintings in the show, including "The Milkmaid" on loan from Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum, are hung side-by-side with 58 similar works by his 17th-century rivals such as Gerrit Dou and Garard ter Borch.
The exhibit also aims to dispel the widely-held belief that Vermeer was sedentary and seldom left the Dutch town of Delft.
"The show here presents another story ... all the refined paintings here prove that he must have been in touch directly with other paintings and other painters, so both in studios and collectors' mansions," said Ducos. "He must have
The exhibit runs from Feb 22 to May 22 in the Louvre, and will travel to the National Gallery of Art in Washington D.C. in the fall.
___
Thomas Adamson can be followed at Twitter.com/ThomasAdamson_K
Most Popular
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!