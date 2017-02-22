DC-based for decades, Apollo 11 capsule to go on road trip
CHANTILLY, Va. — The Apollo 11 command module, which
The capsule, named "Columbia," went on a tour of U.S. capitals following its historic role in the mission to the moon. But since then it has made its home at the Smithsonian in Washington.
On Wednesday, officials announced a four-city road tour ahead of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing in 2019. The capsule will visit museums in Houston, St. Louis, Pittsburgh and Seattle as part of a new exhibit: "Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission."
