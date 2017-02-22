Spirit Airlines CEO dismisses new, cheaper fares by rivals
A
A
Share via Email
DALLAS — The CEO of discount carrier Spirit Airlines says he isn't worried about competing against new, cheaper fares from American and United.
The "basic economy" fares being offered by American and United are designed to attract the kind of thrifty fliers that have helped Spirit double in revenue in four years.
Spirit CEO Robert Fornaro says his customers know what they're getting for a "bare fare."
He said Wednesday that American and United are trying to lure customers with a cheap fare, then convince them to buy a pricier ticket with more amenities.
Most Popular
-
Modern housing you can afford in unique North Calgary community
-
'Everybody loved Petey': Red Top chef dies in Costa Rica swimming accident
-
Nova Scotia man convicted in 1992 McDonald’s murders living 'good life' in B.C.
-
Doctors, lawyers, computer programmers and accountants can't afford to buy a home in Vancouver
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!